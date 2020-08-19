 Skip to Content

Firefighters battling large blaze at Dallas-area factory

New
6:05 am National news from the Associated Press

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A large fire is burning at a Texas factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced. Authorities say the fire broke out early Wednesday at a Poly-America factory in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie. There are no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known. Poly-America is headquartered in Grand Prairie and specializes in products made from polyethylene, such as trash bags, drop cloths and plastic sheeting.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content