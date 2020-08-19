Florida virus deaths surpass 10,000 as teachers, state argue

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The number of people in Florida confirmed to have died from the new coronavirus has surpassed 10,000. Florida reported 174 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to at least 10,067. That’s the fifth highest death toll in the nation. Meanwhile, Florida’s largest teacher’s union argued with attorneys for the state of Florida during a hearing over whether schools should reopen during the pandemic. The Florida Education Association sued state officials to stop brick-and-mortar schools from physically reopening, arguing it is unsafe to do so until the spread of the coronavirus is under control.