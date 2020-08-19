Girl Scouts add French toast flavored cookie

(CNN) -- If you have ever eaten an entire box of Thin Mints for dessert -- no judgment here.

But the Girl Scouts may have just what you need for breakfast now, too!

On Tuesday, the group announced a new cookie flavor to get our mouths watering.

.@girlscouts is kicking off the 2021 #GirlScoutCookie season with the new French toast–inspired Toast-Yay!™ cookie! Available in select areas. Get the deets: https://t.co/ZCzzH8HpIA pic.twitter.com/jrMwWMomPH — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) August 18, 2020

Introducing -- Toast-Yay.

It's a French toast inspired cookie, dipped in icing and ready for your breakfast table -- or lunch box -- or night binging Netflix.

And if you are worried the coronavirus pandemic will make it hard to get your hands on this new treat and your old favorites.

Don't worry. Girl Scouts will continue to sell cookies online.

But you still have to wait, Toast-Yay won't be available until cookie season officially starts in January.