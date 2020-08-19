Insurance magnate, ex-N.C. Congress member learn sentences

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A big political donor, his consultant and a former North Carolina congressman are receiving punishments for their roles in trying to bribe the state’s top insurance regulator. U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn scheduled sentencing on Wednesday for insurance magnate Greg Lindberg, John Gray and former Rep. Robin Hayes. Federal prosecutors want Lindberg and Gray to receive long prison sentences. The defendants’ lawyers are seeking much less. Gray wants to serve any time at home. The U.S. attorneys are asking Hayes receive probation. Hayes pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI and agreed to cooperate with authorities.