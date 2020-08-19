Kanye West submits signatures for president in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Kanye West has submitted voter signatures in Minnesota hopes of appearing as a presidential candidate on the November ballot.

The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office confirmed that representatives for the rapper submitted the signatures ahead of Tuesday's filing deadline.

Election official have up to 10 days to review and verify the signatures. West has previously professed his support for President Donald Trump, but announced in July that he planned to run independently for president.

Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin said West's move is a "pathetic attempt to pull votes from Joe Biden and steal this election for Trump."