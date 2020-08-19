Maeda’s no-hitter ends in 9th; Twins top Brewers 4-3 in 12

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kenta Maeda lost a no-hitter in the ninth inning for the Minnesota Twins, who blew a three-run lead but came back to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in 12 innings. Byron Buxton slid headfirst into home on a slow roller against a five-man infield in the 12th. Jorge Polanco poked the grounder against David Phelps, and second baseman Luis Urías fielded the ball but couldn’t send it home in time to nab Buxton, charging from third after opening the inning as Minnesota’s automatic runner at second base. Maeda’s no-hit bid was ended by Eric Sogard’s soft single that soared just over the glove of a leaping Polanco at shortstop.