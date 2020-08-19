Ex-official says former Mexico president directed corruption

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In some of the most explosive accusations in recent Mexican political history, the former head of the state-owned oil company directly accuses former President Enrique Peña Nieto and his treasury secretary of directing a scheme of kickbacks and embezzlement directly from the president’s office. The claims are contained in a leaked 60-page document whose authenticity authorities confirmed Wednesday. It was written by Emilio Lozoya, the former head of Petroleos Mexicanos. He alleges Peña Nieto and Luis Videgaray used the state-owned Pemex as a conduit to “fulfill promises made during the (2012) campaign.”