NBC News deletes tweet that Ocasio-Cortez called misleading

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News deleted a tweet about U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s speech at the Democratic National Convention after the congresswoman complained that it was misleading. Ocasio-Cortez spoke for 90 seconds at Tuesday’s virtual convention seconding the nomination of unsuccessful presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. NBC initially reported that she did not endorse Joe Biden in her speech. While she didn’t mention Biden while speaking Tuesday, and there was nothing that prevented her from doing so, Ocasio-Cortez pointed out that it was her job to pay tribute to Sanders. An Ocasio-Cortez spokesperson says critics are trying to divide the congresswoman and Biden.