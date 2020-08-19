Rochester man suffers serious injury in go-kart accident

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester man is in serious condition after a go-kart accident near the Lincoln Elementary School.

According to Rochester Police, the 20-year-old, who has not yet been identified, was driving the homemade vehicle in the school's parking lot around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

When he drove onto the street, the go-kart flipped, causing him to fly out. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

When officers arrived, the man was unconscious but still breathing. RPD said he had suffered a "substantial" head injury and was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys.

This story will be updated.