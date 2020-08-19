South Dakota city mourns urban cornstalk’s brief life

Sioux Falls residents are mourning an urban cornstalk that briefly became a lighthearted beacon of hope during the coronavirus pandemic. The Argus Leader reported Wednesday that the stalk had been growing through the concrete in an intersection. Mayor Paul TenHaken said the city rallied around the stalk, which quickly had its own mock Twitter account, as a sign of hope in tough times. But someone tore out the stalk sometime before Wednesday morning. A memorial with a sign proclaiming “CORN RIP” has been erected at the site and T-shirts commemorating the stalk are being designed.