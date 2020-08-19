US deports 127 recovered coronavirus detainees to Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Guatemalan government says the Unites States has deported 127 detained migrants who had suffered from COVID-19 but recovered. Previous U.S. deportation flights were criticized for deporting people with apparently active cases of the disease to Central America. But Guatemala’s Immigration Institute said the migrants who arrived Wednesday aboard a deportation flight from Louisiana had medical certificates saying they no longer have the virus. Still, Guatemala says all will be housed in a hotel for a two-day observation period.