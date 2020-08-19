US won’t seek death penalty against pair of IS militants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has notified the British government that it will not pursue the death penalty against two Islamic State militants suspected in the beheadings of Western hostages. The decision removes a hurdle in the potential prosecution of the men in the United States. Attorney General William Barr told British Home Secretary Priti Patel that the U.S. would commit to not seek capital punishment in the case of El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey. An earlier British court ruling had effectively blocked authorities there from sharing evidence with American authorities without U.S. assurances that the death penalty was off the table.