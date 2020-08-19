Warm and muggy conditions return this weekend

High-pressure continues to keep SE Minnesota and NE Iowa dry and quiet through Friday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will develop over the Dakotas the next several days but will lose strength as they move into central Minnesota.

As the strong high-pressure system slowly moves to the southeast, our rain chances will return late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Showers and storms will stay scattered isolated with minor rainfall accumulations expected. That's really our only chance for rainfall until late next week. With the movement of the high to the southeast comes the increase in moisture from the south.

Dew points will return to the middle and upper 60s Friday through the middle of next week. High temperatures will jump into the middle and even upper 80s on Friday. Heat index values Friday afternoon could reach near 90° in some isolated areas.

High temperatures this weekend will stay in the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies. Scattered showers will linger into the middle morning hours on Saturday with clearing skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay warm and muggy next week in the middle 80s with dew points in the middle 60s.

Nick