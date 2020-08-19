WIFI ACCESS: New partnership to help hundreds of students succeed

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Learning has shifted so much since the pandemic began.

It has pushed students to distance learning, and parents become part-time teachers.

But, without the necessary tools like internet access, it's really hard to succeed.

"It's hard enough under the best of circumstances to distance learn. But it’s really hard when you don't have the tools to do it," Dave Dunn, Housing and Redevelopment Authority Director said.

Dunn said the HDA owns 250 housing units where families make between $20,000 and $30,000 a year and paying for internet and WiFi can be a burden.

Those three units are Homestead Terrace, Homestead Green and Westwood.

However, a new partnership between Rochester Public Schools, Housing and Redevelopment Authority and MetroNet will set up more than 300 students for success this upcoming school year.

"With the two WiFi hotspots that we will be putting in our properties here and here, we will be able to cover this area with WiFi which will then provide internet access for 326 kids," Dunn said.

Parents with children will have a password-protected WiFi and there will also be public WiFi 1,000 feet from all three properties.

This pilot program doesn't come cheap.

"The upfront cost is $15,0000, and what the board decided to do was to allocate some of our CARES Act funding from the county to cover this cost," Dunn said.

Once that’s paid, it will be $25,000 every year for five years, and that funding will come from grants among other things.

Dunn said this investments is a small price to pay to give somebody the tools to be successful.

The goal is to be done with everything and give families WiFi information as close to the first day of school as possible.