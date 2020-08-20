1 dead after vehicle, light-rail trains collide in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — A woman has died and two people are injured after the vehicle they were in and two light-rail trains collided at an intersection in Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department says the car was traveling east on a downtown Baltimore street around 7:30 a.m. Thursday when it crashed with a light-rail train moving south. The vehicle was then struck by another light-rail train traveling north. The collision left the vehicle wedged between the two trains. Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 7-year-old child and a 30-year-old man were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.