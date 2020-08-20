23 Minnesotans infected with salmonella after eating fresh peaches

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- Nearly two dozen Minnesotans have been infected with salmonella after eating fresh peaches.

The Minnesota Department of Health said the peaches were sold at Aldi, Target and possibly other retail locations. The fruit was supplied by the Wawona Packing Company.

Aldi has already recalled the peaches and Target is in the process of doing so, according to MDH.

A 3-year-old was among the 23 sick Minnesotans. The patients became ill between July 12 and Aug. 3. Six were hospitalized but all have recovered.

MDH said the infection usually clears within a week, but 28% of cases require hospitalization.