A look back at virtual Thursdays Downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's been a summer like we've never seen before: canceled events, traditions ended or postponed. One Rochester favorite, Thursdays Downtown, took its celebration online this year. Which was an adjustment for organizers, residents and visitors alike.

"I'm going to be honest, it's totally weird," Rochester Downtown Alliance Director of Content and Communications Katie Adelman said.

Compared to the roughly 20,000 people seen downtown on a typical summer Thursday, an empty First Avenue is a chilling sight.

"When I come out for lunch, the whole entire area is packed with tents and people and ice cream and popcorn and kids and music," Mayo Clinic Employee Tami Defrang said.

"A lot of us staff expect to be out here busy interacting with our vendors, people on the streets coming to the event. And now we are behind our computers, watching online entertainment or interacting with the vendors who would be out on the streets. It's a totally unique experience, " Adelman said in reflection.

The unique experience came with its challenges.

"It's been a challenge. It's been something that some people haven't, you know, taken a hold of," Adelman said. "It was something we needed to try to help some of our small businesses."

It's presence not just missed downtown, but from city visitors, too.

"It brings a lot of business for the surrounding area. It's gives patients something to do to pass time in between tests. It brings a lot of visitors down below to the subway," Defrang said.

"I think it's a little bit of a pick me up, you know. Gets you in a better mood. Takes your mind off things," Mayo Clinic patient Steve Humphrey said. "Fortunately, I've had good health and all that stuff ever since. Sometimes people need a break from tests and procedures and all that stuff."

While the hustle and bustle of Thursdays Downtown is missed, Adelman says there could be a silver lining.

"When we were planning it back back before COVID, we were looking at the logistics with all the construction going on," Adelman said. "With Peace Plaza, we knew it was going to be under construction. Trying to figure out logistics was a big piece about this. So, silver lining maybe online was the way to go. It's accessible for a lot of people."

"You definitely do the best you can adjusting to a new format and that' ultimately what we had to do," Adelman adds. "Hopefully there was at least some enjoyable parts to it."

A last "encore performance" will be live streamed Thursday, Aug. 27.