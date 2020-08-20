After grief, Bebel Gilberto recovers her zen with new album

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Singer Bebel Gilberto didn’t have the opportunity to show her famous father the song she wrote for him. “O Que Nao Foi Dito” (“What Was Not Said”) is part of her first album since the loss of both her parents, singer Miúcha y and Brazilian treasure João Gilberto. The album, titled “Agora” (“Now”), comes out Friday. Most of the 11 songs were recorded before her parents passed, but the album is being released at a moment when the whole world is coping with pandemic grief, and Bebel says she hopes it will be a palliative.