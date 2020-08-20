Asia Today: Seoul surge appears to spread around South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has added its most new virus cases in months, driven by a surge around the capital that appears to be spreading nationwide. The 324 new infections was its highest single day total since early March. Most new cases were in the Seoul metropolitan region, but new infections were reported from practically all of South Korea’s major cities. The country managed to contain its earlier outbreak by ramping up testing and contact tracing and isolation. That allowed South Korea to weather the outbreak without meaningful restrictions on its economy. That success will be hard to repeat in more populated areas where clusters are harder to trace as people venture out more in public.