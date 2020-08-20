Congressman seeks to end park’s designation as Lee memorial

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia congressman is pursuing legislation to remove Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s name from the official designation of the historic mansion where he lived before the Civil War. The home overlooks the nation’s capital and is surrounded by Arlington National Cemetery. It’s a National Park Service site officially known as “Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial.” Congress renamed the site in 1972 to add Lee’s name and designate it as a memorial to him. But Rep. Don Beyer, whose district is home to Arlington House, says it’s time that Lee’s name be stripped. Descendants of those enslaved at Arlington House are also lobbying for the change.