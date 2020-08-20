Coronavirus pandemic causes shortage in lumber supplies

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As more people have stayed home over the last few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, home improvement projects have increased, contributing to lumber supply shortage.

Kruse Lumber has been in Rochester for 105 years. It has stayed open throughout the pandemic. Inventory Manger Joe Biewer said back in March, when things first started to shut down, it was business as usual. He said the logging companies anticipated a decrease in demand, so they cut their production. He said many companies also closed earlier and used staff to clean facilities, and that also contributed to a cut in production.

Biewer said demand increased. People traded vacations for home improvement projects. Now, its more difficult to replenish supplies and everyone needs to wait longer to get what they need for their projects.

"As of current, supply issues are limited right now, with extended lead times on supplies," Biewer said. "That's the biggest thing we are seeing right now and combine that with the rising prices that we are seeing, it's just a double edged sword. Knock on wood, we've been keeping everything going, for everyone."

Fall is one of Kruse's busiest times of yea. He said he isn't sure what the next few months will be like, but he said patience and communication is important.