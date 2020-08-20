Ex-CIA officer in spy case called ‘extreme flight risk’

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. prosecutors say a former CIA officer and contract linguist for the FBI accused of giving China classified information must remain detained because the trained spy is an “extreme flight risk.” Alexander Yuk Ching Ma’s detention hearing is postponed until next week. Ma is charged with spying for China, including by disclosing secret tradecraft and information on sources to intelligence officers. Prosecutors say he needs to be detained because he has resources and motivation to flee. He was arrested after an undercover operation in which prosecutors say he accepted thousands of dollars in cash in exchange for his espionage activities.