FDA waits to approve plasma treatment for COVID-19 patients; Mayo doctor says it’s not a bad decision

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic medical researchers have been studying the benefits of convalescent plasma therapy since March.

The FDA was close to approving the treatment for emergency authorization but decided to wait until more research is provided for the treatment.

Courtesy: Mayo Clinic

Dr. Scott Wright, a leader for Mayo Clinic's convalescent plasma therapy study said analysis has shown this treatment could have great benefits.

"Patients were receiving this donated plasma because people who recovered from COVID can donate blood. And from the blood, plasma can be extracted, and it has some immune factors. Which, seem to be helpful at treating illness," Wright said.

He said he and his team started this study in March and estimate it will take six to twelve months for data from more analysis on this study to be finalized.

"In the initial observation, we think that there is an associated lower mortality if patients are given the higher immune plasma early during their hospital stay like the first three days. Versus later, like days four through ten especially if the plasma has lower immune teeters," Wright said.

He said, there's no telling how long it will take for the FDA to approve the treatment. But in the meantime, the medical experts will continue their studies.

"There are anecdotal reports of plasma working miraculously and also not working at all. So, I think it's important that all of these data undergo rigorous scientific review," Wight said.

He also said the FDA's decision to wait to approve the study is not a bad thing.

"Our plea has been to the medical community at large and to everyone to please don't be pressuring the FDA. Let them make their decision without a rush; without political pressure, without medical pressure. Let them do for the people of the United States, what they have to do which is to make sure that the therapy that has no harm and that it has the potential to be beneficial," Wright said.

On Wednesday, during a White House press conference, President Donald Trump said he was surprised to hear of the FDA's decision.

"I've heard fantastic things about convalescent plasma. And I've heard numbers way over 50 percent success. And people are dying, and we should have it approved if it's good. And I’m hearing it’s good. I heard from people at the FDA that it’s good. So well see," Trump said.