Fuel truck slams into Waterloo house after crash

11:18 am Iowa news from the Associated Press

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Waterloo officials say a man escaped injury when a fuel tanker slammed into the home where he was sleeping. Authorities said the tanker truck hit a Waterloo home early Thursday after first being involved in crash not far from the house. Firefighters evacuated part of the neighborhood and a hazmat team was called to help with the fuel spill. The truck driver was taken to a hospital after being extricated from the truck. Officials say the truck driver apparently lost control after hitting a minivan and struck two parked SUVs in the home’s driveway before slamming into the house. Further details were not immediately available.

Associated Press

