George Floyd mural defaced in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Someone has defaced a giant mural of George Floyd at the Minneapolis intersection where he died in May.

The Star Tribune reported Thursday that someone sprayed black paint on the mural on the side of a food market.

A Minneapolis Police spokesman says the department hasn't taken any reports about the vandalized mural.

Other Floyd murals around the country have reportedly been defaced, including murals in Rochester, Minnesota; Long Beach, California; and Portland, Oregon.