GEORGE FLOYD MURALS: Healing through art

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Healing looks different for everyone, and following the George Floyd’s death, many expressed themselves in different ways.

We saw the civil unrest spill onto the streets, but at the same time we've seen artwork emerge as well.

The chalk mural at Soldiers Field Park was put up by the city to allow the community to express themselves.

This week, Floyd murals in Rochester and Minneapolis have been defaced.

But that's not stopping local artist from continuing to express themselves.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton

"I think these murals are very helpful for our community to be able to express themselves," Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said.

The mural that was created by Willow Gentile in June was spray painted over, erasing all the positive messages.

"I was disappointed that people can't allow something that was really intended to heal stand as such," Norton said.

The good news is there's a positive opportunity to fix it.

"We have called Willow Gentile and the artist that helped her on Monday night to come back to re-express themselves," Norton said.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Soldiers Field Park.

Once the mural is completed, it will be memorialized and hung up at a local business.