Latinos pressure California governor on US Senate appointee

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The fight over who would fill a potential vacancy in one of California’s U.S. Senate seats had gone public, with a Hispanic group openly pressuring Gov. Gavin Newsom to make the pick a Latino. The seat is now held by Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s choice for vice president. If the two Democrats win in November, her seat would become vacant, with Newsom holding the power to name a successor. The Latino Community Foundation sent a letter to Newsom urging him to make a historic choice and select a first-ever Hispanic senator from the state, should the seat become vacant.