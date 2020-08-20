Multiple seniors hospitalized in Iowa following neglect in the wake of derecho

(KWWL/NBC News) -- Residents of a Cedar Rapids, Iowa apartment complex that serves the elderly and disabled population say they've been neglected in the wake of last week's powerful derecho storm system.

Residents say the property manager of the apartment complex has only been seen once since last Monday, when the storm hit.

"She’s supposed to come and check on us and see how everybody was doing, but she only checked on two residents and didn’t bother checking on the rest,” resident Amanda Meyers said.

The complex houses elderly and disabled residents who need help changing oxygen tanks and other care as well.

Due to power outages, that hasn't been possible and as a result, three people are in the hospital, one in critical condition.

Generators have since been provided, but aren't doing much other than providing some light in each resident's room.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2YitwWK