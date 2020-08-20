North Korea sets rare party meeting after economic struggles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has admitted in unusual candor that sanctions, the pandemic and recent floods have hurt his country’s economy. His acknowledgement came as a rare party congress was scheduled to set new development goals. Kim had several economic goals in his initial five-year plan during the last Workers’ Party congress in 2016. But the party said Wednesday that the economy has not improved and the development goals have been “seriously delayed.” The report didn’t directly mention nuclear diplomacy with the United States. But the party congress will take place in January, after the U.S. presidential election, and Kim could use the meeting to announce foreign policy changes.