Pandemic’s toll among journalists in Peru is especially high

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Journalists’ groups say that dozens of reporters have died from COVID-19 in Peru since the pandemic began, in the highest reported death toll of media workers from the new coronavirus in Latin America. As in many countries, the pandemic has hit virtually all sectors of society and areas in Peru, killing and sickening medical workers, teachers, street vendors, the unemployed and others. But the emerging data on fatalities among journalists in Peru is high compared to many countries around the world, although it is extremely difficult to confirm whether they got sick after being exposed to the virus while working.