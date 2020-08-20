Rochester non-profit event continues with changes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With the pandemic, a lot of organizations have had to be creative on how they continue annual fundraisers. One non-profit doing just that is Channel One Regional Food Bank, with its Empty Bowls fundraiser.

In its 16th year, the event will be entirely online. Empty Bowls is the only fundraising event of the year for Channel One and typically brings in about $60,000.

Organizers say this year, with the state of the world, Empty Bowls is more important now than ever.

"I think now more than ever, this event comes at a time to raise awareness of what's happening in our community and for those who are facing hunger who never had before," Channel One Regional Food Bank Director of Development and Communications Jessica Sund said. "I think it is a really timely event and it would be silly of us not to hold it."

The event is coming up this October. Organizers say orders will start going live near the end of August to the beginning of September.