TEE IT UP FOR THE TROOPS: Annual golf tournament honors military members past and present

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - When returning from service, many military members struggle.

This past weekend, Devan Wanek ran a marathon to raise awareness about high rates of veterans committing suicide and the struggles they face.

Thursday, more people decided to get in on the cause as Tee It Up for the Troop went on as scheduled. The charity event's opening ceremony began with a high-flying entrance.

"It was fantastic. That landing was fun," said Matt Ryttling, member of the Patriot Parachute Team and Air Force veteran.

It was a fun golf event, but also a somber remembrance of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

"This is probably one of the best military events we've ever been to. I've been coming ever since we lost our son in 2012," said Randy Carson, Gold Star Family member.

The Stewartville family remembers speaking to their son, Nicholas Dickhut, only hours before his passing.

"We got a phone call the morning of the 29th wishing [his brother] a Happy Birthday," Carson said. "He couldn't talk long because he was on the way out to a mission. That just happened to be the mission that took his life."

Being around other Gold Star Families and veterans helps Nicholas Dickhut's family mourn their loss.

"That's how I do it," said Nick's brother David. "That's why I come out here and put up flags, signs and all that."

Today's guests, the Patriot Parachute Team, is made up of veterans. The team helps them reconnect with others after serving.

"It's really the adrenaline and the comradery. Once we get out of the military, we don't have that comradery around us all the time," said lead jumper Isaiah Maring, a former Navy SEAL. "Doing events like this 35 times a year, we're able to bring the guys together."

Tee It Up for the Troops is a great event for veterans to connect with other veterans. However, isolation is just one problem they face when they return from serving.

"When they come back from overseas, they're used to having things set in order," Carson said. "When things don't go in a set order, it triggers a lot of mental anguish."

He always support events that support veterans in memory of his son.

"My son always gave 110 percent in everything he ever did," Nick's dad added. "I couldn't be more proud."

Dickhut was the subject of a famous photograph of the war in Afghanistan taken only days before he died.

As for the Patriot Parachute Team, Maring has completed more than 5,000 jumps in his career and enjoys meeting military families at events like Thursday's.