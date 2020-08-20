The August drought continues

The dry weather has plagued SE Minnesota and NE Iowa so far this month and really all summer long. The rainfall deficit continues to grow with every passing day. We aren't on the severe or extreme side of the drought monitor yet, but we aren't heading in the right direction.

As of August 20th, most of SE MN and NE IA sits between drought levels 0-1 for August. Rochester is approaching 2" below the monthly average for rainfall accumulations this month. The observed rainfall amount at the Rochester Int. Airport is 1.08". If we don't receive any more rainfall this month that total would be good for the 6th driest August on record for Rochester. To stay in the top 10 for the month, Rochester would have to stay below 1.65" of precipitation.

Some rain chances could be on the way late Friday and extending through Saturday afternoon. The problem is showers and storms will stay isolated and scattered on Saturday. I do not expect a "wash-out" by any means. Current guidance suggests rainfall accumulations around a tenth of an inch.

There doesn't seem to be much relief on the way next week either! Dry conditions are expected Monday through Thursday with high temperatures reaching the middle and upper 80s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Nick