Thousands of chicks arrive dead to farmers amid USPS turmoil

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree says at least 4,800 chicks shipped to Maine farmers through the U.S. Postal Service have arrived dead in the recent weeks since rapid cuts hit the federal mail carrier’s operations. The Portland Press Herald reported Wednesday that Pingree is raising the issue of the dead chicks in a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and U.S. Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sonny Perdue. DeJoy, a Republican donor, took control of the agency in June and has since swiftly engineered cuts and operational changes that are disrupting mail delivery operations. He announced Tuesday he would halt some changes to mail delivery that critics blamed for widespread delays and warned could disrupt the November election.