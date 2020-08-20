Twins place Buxton, Garver on growing injured list

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed two more regulars on the injured list, with center fielder Byron Buxton and catcher Mitch Garver joining third baseman Josh Donaldson on the sideline. Buxton has inflammation in his left shoulder, which he had surgery on almost a year ago. This issue is not connected to the labrum tear that required the operation. Buxton aggravated the discomfort with his headfirst slide into home Tuesday for the winning run in the 12th inning against Milwaukee. Garver has a mild intercostal muscle strain on his right side, an injury suffered while swinging Wednesday against the Brewers.