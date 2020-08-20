Venice Film Festival to require face masks during screenings

ROME (AP) — The Venice Film Festival is requiring participants to wear face masks during screenings and take a coronavirus test if they are arriving from outside Europe. The first major cinema showcase of the COVID-19 era published health guidelines Thursday. According to the protocols, fans and the general public will be kept away from the red carpet during the Sept. 2-12 festival, and movie-goers will have to buy tickets and reserve seats online to ensure every other seat is left vacant. Nine gates set up at various points around the Venice Lido will take temperatures of movie-goers and media. Stars will have transportation and red carpet arrivals arranged by festival organizers to prevent crowds from forming even within official delegations.