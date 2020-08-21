Asian shares track Wall Street gains amid vaccine hopes

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are higher on hopes for development of a coronavirus vaccine, although worries remain about long-term economic damage from the pandemic. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea and China rose Friday, while shares inched down in Australia. The rise echoes the gains on Wall Street, led by big technology companies that are benefiting from people staying home. Reports that Pfizer’s vaccine is on track to seek October regulatory review boosted sentiments, although uncertainty about global growth remains. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said they will take a vaccine candidate into final-stage testing. A handful of experimental vaccines have reached end-stage tests around the world.