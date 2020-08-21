Authorities search for latest missing soldier from Fort Hood

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities are searching in Central Texas for another solider who has gone missing from Fort Hood. Base officials and the Killeen police issued alerts Thursday night on the missing soldier, Sgt. Elder Fernandes. Police says 23-year-old Fernandes was reported missing Wednesday and was last seen Monday when his staff sergeant dropped Fernandes off at his home in Killeen. Natalie Khawam, a lawyer representing the family of Vanessa Guillen, another Fort Hood solider who was missing until her body was found in June, says she will also represent the Fernandes family. Fernandes’ family, from Massachusetts, is pleading for the public’s help.