California fires claim 5 lives, threaten thousands of homes

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Wildfires that have claimed at least five lives and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes are still raging in California. Three major collections of fires are threatening tens of thousands of homes in the San Francisco Bay Area and central California. More evacuations are expected as hot and gusty weather extends into Friday. State fire officials say at least four civilians have died in the fire areas, possibly including a Pacific Gas & Electric worker. And a helicopter pilot on a water-dropping mission died in a crash Wednesday. Many of the fires were sparked by lightning strikes in stormy weather.