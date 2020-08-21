Canada government appeals ruling on asylum seekers

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair saysthe government is appealing a court ruling that struck down the Safe Third Country Agreement on refugees between Canada and the United States. The Federal Court of Canada ruled last month that elements of the law underpinning the pact violate the constitutional guarantee of life, liberty and security. But it delayed implementation until mid-January. Under the agreement, Canada and the U.S. recognize each other as safe places to seek protection. As a result, Canada can turn back potential refugees who arrive at ports of entry along the Canada-U.S. border, saying they must pursue their claims in the U.S.