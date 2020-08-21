George Floyd mural fixed after being defaced

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A mural created to heal the community was defaced earlier this week. But on Friday, artists reclaimed their message.

The chalk mural at Soldiers Field Park was put up by the city to allow the community to express themselves.

Local artist Willow Gentile

For local artist Willow Gentile this was one way to begin healing.

"I need to get my emotions out through art. I'm sure a lot of people can benefit from that," Gentile said.

"I was disappointed that people can't allow something that was really intended to heal stand as such," Norton said in an interview on Thursday.

While there is not law enforcement action being taken, the artists are back to reclaim what they started.

"I hope that we can cover cover it even bigger and better than the last time," Gentile said.



"I'm fortunate to be part of this even though I’m just doing the background covering up the graffiti," Norton said.

Gentile said her greatest hope is for people to continue to respect one another and listen.

"We just want to make sure that we are showing positivity. We want to make sure we have justice for all," Gentile said.