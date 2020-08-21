Hawkeyes drop 4 sports amid financial crisis tied to virus

Iowa will drop four sports programs as part of the athletic department’s response to a projected loss of $100 million in revenue because of the pandemic. Men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis, and men’s and women’s swimming and diving will be discontinued after the 2020-21 academic year. The Big Ten’s decision to postpone football and other fall sports until the spring will create an overall budget deficit between $60-$75 million this year. Iowa is the second school in a Power Five conference to drop sports. Stanford announced last month that it would eliminate 11 sports.