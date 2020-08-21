Libya’s government announces cease-fire, calls for elections

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s U.N.-supported government has announced a cease-fire across the country and called for demilitarizing the contested strategic city of Sirte, which is controlled by rival forces. In a separate statement, Aguila Saleh, speaker of the rival east-based House of Representatives, also called for a cease-fire. Both administrations called for an end to an oil blockade imposed by rival forces since earlier this year. The Tripoli-based government also called for parliamentary and presidential elections to be held in March.