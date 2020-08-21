Giannulli sentenced to 5 months in college bribery scheme

BOSTON (AP) — Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli has been sentenced to five months in prison for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get his two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. Giannulli and his wife, “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin, pleaded guilty in May to participating in the college admissions bribery scheme involving prominent parents and athletic coaches across the country. Loughlin will be sentenced later Friday. Her plea deal calls for her to serve two months in prison. Giannulli and Loughlin were among dozens of people arrested last year in the case dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.”