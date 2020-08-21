Minnesota reports 835 more cases of COVID-19, 8 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Friday that 835 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Thirteen of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 68,133 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 7,559 health care workers, MDH said.

Health officials said 60,920 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH reported more than 18,800 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 1,340,850. Health officials said about 1,041,537 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH reported in Friday's update that eight more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Four of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 1,753 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. MDH said 1,302 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Friday, there are 296 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 136 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU, MDH said. That's 12 fewer patients hospitalized in the ICU, and two fewer patients hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported in Thursday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

