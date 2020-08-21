MUSIC, FOOD AND FUN: Rochester community celebration brings summer fun to Med City thanks to local partners

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - With so many favorite summer activities in the Med City canceled, a collaboration of organizations and businesses, including KTTC, decided to find an alternative. The group has been planning since April to put things together.

It's called the Rochester Community Celebration. While the event organizer says he knows it cannot take the place of Rochesterfest, he hopes it is a fun and safe way for residents to enjoy a summer weekend.

"There's those of us in the event industry that feel like even though there's restrictions out there, we got to find a way to put things on for people," said organizer Brandon Helgeson.

The Rochester Community Celebration brings fireworks, fair food, and live music together for people to enjoy.

Saturday night features a neighborhood concert series including a headlining act at Mayo Civic Center, Lady Midnight. All of the concerts will be live on KTTC.

"This is completely new. I've never even heard of something like this," said St. Paul musician Lady Midnight. "I'm really exited. I wish they were doing things like this in the cities."

Putting a celebration on amidst all the restrictions in place made planning quite difficult. One event, the drive thru parade, had to be cancelled.

"It wasn't because we didn't have interest or there weren't people out there," Helgeson said. "So many people are struggling what we're going through with COVID-19. They either don't have staff, funds or are in a rough spot."

For some of the artists, it will be a show unlike they've done before, but they are excited to get back performing.

"It feels so good for my spirit," Lady Midnight said. "I really enjoy performing and playing music with other musicians."

Even ones who have performed found gigs hard to come by.

"We normally have super crazy summers with tons of shows every week. This will be about our 15th show," said Chris "Mo" Mochinski, vocalist and guitarist for the band Junk FM.

Junk FM perform two Friday night shows at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds to kick off the weekend.

Lady Midnight has done only one live show and mostly virtual concerts. However, the artist has had some time for self reflection.

"I've been able to make some music," she said. "I think different music than I would make if I wasn't in quarantine. There's definitely silver linings everywhere."

The event organizers hope the community celebration can be one such silver lining.

"This group can give something back to somebody where they get a little bit of enjoyment in an otherwise rough summer," Helgeson said. "That's what makes it a success."

Junk FM's lead singer agrees.

"Everybody just hanging out with one common goal of listening to some songs and hang out together," Mochinski said.

While Helgeson hopes things can go back to normal by next summer, he hopes that a winter celebration can still be held in a similar manner if the pandemic continues.

Tomorrow's neighborhood concert series will feature four different artists in the four different quadrants of the city. Those artists are: Dos Santos, County Line Drive, Brother Ali and the Avey Grouws Band. Lady Midnight will follow at 8:30 as well as fireworks.

Most of the shows are sold out so be sure to catch them from 7 to 10 live on KTTC. Click here for a full schedule of performances.