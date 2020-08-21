Royals’ Salvy Perez goes on IL with lingering vision problem

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals placed catcher Salvador Perez on the injured list with lingering vision problems and recalled Randy Rosario to add a left-handed arm in the bullpen ahead of their three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night. Perez woke up with vision problems Sunday and called Royals trainer Nick Kenney. He wound up at a specialist on Monday and was good enough to return to the lineup, but he’s been out with continued blurriness the rest of the week.