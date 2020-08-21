Special order cable ties lead officers to suspected killer

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Special order cable ties, images from a trail camera and a history of bad blood over road access eventually added up to an arrest in a 2011 homicide in a rural neighborhood northwest of Helena. Leon Michael Ford of Oak Harbor, Washington, was arrested Wednesday in the June 2011 killing and dismemberment of John Michael Crites. Ford was the last person believed to have seen Crites alive. Garbage bags containing Crites’ remains were found near near MacDonald Pass in October 2011 and in September 2012. Court records say cable ties found in both bags match those Ford took from his employer’s inventory just months before the killing.