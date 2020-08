ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gadi Kinda opened the scoring in the 12th minute and Sporting Kansas City got an own goal in the second half for a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United on Friday night. Kansas City (5-1-0) has won three games in a row, with its lone loss to the Loons. Minnesota (3-1-2) entered as one of four unbeaten teams in the MLS.