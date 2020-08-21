Unlawful assembly declared at Portland ICE building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Demonstrators returned to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, Oregon, late Thursday for a second consecutive night and faced off with law enforcement. News outlets report police declared an unlawful assembly and worked with federal agents to clear about 100 protesters. Wednesday night and early Thursday morning protesters clashed with federal agents for the first time since July in a demonstration targeting the ICE building. Police arrested two people and several officers suffered minor injuries. Violent demonstrations have happened in Oregon’s largest city for more than two months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.